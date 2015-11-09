SYDNEY Nov 9 The development of the Carmichael coal mine in Australia by India's Adani Enterprises Ltd faces a fresh hurdle after the Australian Conservation Foundation said it has lodged a further legal challenge to government approval for the mine.

Australia's Environment Minister on Oct. 15 reissued an environmental permit for construction of the mine after clearing concerns about two rare outback species that delayed the project by several months.

The environmental group said on Monday the ruling failed to take into account the impact of climate pollution resulting from the burning of coal from the mine. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Richard Pullin)