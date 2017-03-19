(Repeats story from Sunday, no changes to text)
* Adani board to make final investment decision in May or
June
* Chair says will develop 25 mln T mine capacity in first
phase
* Needs $4 billion investment for first phase, in talks for
debt
* Queensland state premier says project has her full support
By Devidutta Tripathy
MUMBAI, March 19 India's Adani Enterprises
said it would finalise an investment decision by June
for its Carmichael coal project in the northern Australian state
of Queensland, which has been delayed due to protests from
environmental groups.
For more than five years, Adani has battled opposition from
green groups who fear the project will produce so much coal for
export to India that it will require a mega-port expansion into
the Great Barrier Reef World Heritage Area.
While Adani, a business group with interests in power and
ports, has said the project would not threaten the reef and has
secured most major state and federal government approvals, it
still faces several court challenges.
Raising funds has also been tough given the sensitivities of
lending to a controversial project.
However, the group's chairman, Gautam Adani, expressed
optimism the project would proceed and said the board would take
a final decision on investments in May or June, including
structure and planned funding.
He was speaking during an interaction with a group of
reporters in Mumbai and was accompanied by Queensland premier
Anastasia Palaszczuk who was in the country to visit Adani's
port and solar facilities
"Definitely," Adani said, when asked if he was confident the
project would go ahead. "Our internal planning is 2020 ...(for)
first coal to come out," Adani added, noting construction could
begin within three months of the board's decision.
Palaszczuk said the Carmichael project had the full support
of her government and that she did not see any obstacles in
Adani securing final approval from Australia.
FUNDING
Analysts have raised doubts about whether Adani can fund
what would be Australia's biggest coal mine given the opposition
from green groups and a slump in coal prices. Some banks,
including Deutsche Bank and Commonwealth Bank of
Australia, have said they will not provide funding.
But Adani said he was not concerned.
The company has shrunk the project and is now targeting an
annual output of 25 million tonnes in the first phase, which
could save costs, Adani said. Production will eventually be
expanded to the planned 40 million tonnes, he added.
Of the $4 billion required for the first phase, Adani will
have to raise about $2.5 billion in debt, he said. The company
says it has already invested $3.3 billion in the project.
Adani is hoping to get $800 million to $900 million from
Northern Australian Infrastructure Facility and is counting on
funding from export credit agencies in China or South Korea. It
plans go to commercial banks for any short-fall.
"Banks have been misled by some of the environmental groups
and that was a main issue," Adani said.
The project still faces strong opposition, with a group of
high-profile Australians recently saying they will "fight tooth
and nail" against Adani's plans.
However, Palaszczuk said the Adani project was crucial for
jobs in Queensland.
"I've got such a situation in regional Queensland where
people are hurting, families are hurting, because they don't
have employment with the downturn in the resources sector," she
said. "So, I need this project for Queensland."
