A motorcyclist rides past the entrance of the headquarters of Hon Hai, which is also known by its trading name Foxconn, in Tucheng, New Taipei city, December 24, 2013. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang/Files

MUMBAI Conglomerate Adani Enterprises Ltd (ADEL.NS) said on Tuesday it was in discussions with Taiwan's Foxconn, the trade name for Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd (2317.TW), for a joint venture, though no agreement had been signed.

A local television channel reported earlier on Tuesday that the company was planning a joint venture worth $5 billion with Foxconn to build components for companies like Apple Inc (AAPL.O) and Amazon (AMZN.O).

"We are at the discussion stage only and have not signed any agreement which requires disclosure," the company said in a filing.

Foxconn is the world's largest contract maker of electronic products and counts companies like Apple, BlackBerry, Motorola, Huawei and Xiaomi as clients.

