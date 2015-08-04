MUMBAI Aug 4 Indian conglomerate Adani
Enterprises Ltd said on Tuesday it was in discussions
with Taiwan's Foxconn, the trade name for Hon Hai Precision
Industry Co Ltd, for a joint venture, though no
agreement had been signed.
A local television channel reported earlier on Tuesday that
the company was planning a joint venture worth $5 billion with
Foxconn to build components for companies like Apple Inc
and Amazon.
"We are at the discussion stage only and have not signed any
agreement which requires disclosure," the company said in a
filing.
Foxconn is the world's largest contract maker of electronic
products and counts companies like Apple, BlackBerry, Motorola,
Huawei and Xiaomi as clients.
