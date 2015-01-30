NEW DELHI Jan 30 India's Adani Enterprises Ltd said on Friday its ports and power operations would be spun out into its listed subsidiaries to simplify its corporate structure and unlock shareholder value.

Adani, a sprawling conglomerate with interests in coal mining, ports, logistics and power, said in a statement that the board had approved the scheme of demerger.

Shareholders in the Enterprises arm will get shares in Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd and Adani Power Ltd, the company said. (Reporting by Tommy Wilkes; Editing by Sunil Nair)