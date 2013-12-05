India's Motherson Sumi buys Finland's PKC Group for $619 million
Indian auto parts maker Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (MSSL) said on Monday it had completed the buyout of Finland's PKC Group for 571 million euros ($619.4 million).
Reuters Market Eye - Adani Group shares rally after exit polls predict a strong showing for the key opposition Bharatiya Janata Party and its prime ministerial candidate Narendra Modi in state elections held since November.
Adani Group is based in Gujarat, where Modi is chief minister.
Because of the location and perceptions of close ties between Adani and the BJP, shares of the Adani Group can at times move depending on the perceptions of electoral success for the party.
Adani Enterprises (ADEL.NS) had gained 13.2 percent in December 2012 compared with the Nifty return of 0.5 percent in the same period on hopes Modi would win a fourth successive term as chief minister.
Adani Enterprises gains 2.3 percent, while Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSE.NS) is up 3 percent and Adani Power (ADAN.NS) rises 4.1 percent.
TOKYO Bank of Japan board members said easy monetary policy will be in place for some time because consumer price growth is still distant from the central bank's 2 percent inflation target, a summary of opinions from their March 15-16 meeting showed on Monday.
U.S. stocks were well off session lows on Monday as investors sought bargains after a rough start on Wall Street following the defeat of President Donald Trump's first major legislative action.