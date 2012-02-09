SYDNEY Feb 9 India's Adani Enterprises
is finalising a A$1.4 billion ($1.51 billion) project
finance loan with a group of lenders to replace a US$2 billion
bridge loan raised to buy an Australian coal terminal last year,
two sources said.
Adani could sign the deal by end March and is in talks with
Commonwealth Bank of Australia, National Australia Bank
, Westpac Banking Corp and a couple of the
Japanese mega banks for the debt, the sources said.
The sources declined to be named as they were not authorised
to speak to the media. Westpac was not immediately available for
comment, and CBA and NAB declined to comment.
The one-year bridge, provided by Standard Chartered Bank
and State Bank of India, falls due at end May
according to Thomson Reuters Loan Pricing Corp data.
The bridge was raised to fund the acquisition of the Abbot
Point coal terminal in Queensland State. Adani's port operating
arm Mundra Port & Special Economic Zone bought the port in May
last year in one of the largest acquisitions by an Indian
company in Australia.
The tenor of the new facility is split into three and five
years. The loan margin has not been set, one of the source said,
and there is still some room for it move up as banks' funding
costs continue to soar.
NAB on Wednesday priced a A$1.5 billion five-year floating
and fixed rate bond at 185 basis point over swap or twice the
margin of a similar sized raising a year ago as European debt
crisis roils markets.
Located in North Queensland in Australia, the Abbot terminal
services three mines in the Bowen Basin. The port also helps
Adani ship coal from Galilee in Australia to its power plants in
India.
India holds 10 percent of the world's coal reserves, but a
shortfall in local supplies has grown rapidly because of an
increase in coal-fired power plants.
Macquarie Capital Advisers and Standard Chartered
are advising Adani on the refinancing said the sources.