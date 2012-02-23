MUMBAI Feb 23 India's diversified Adani
group is evaluating the potential acquisition of BG Group Plc's
stake in Gujarat Gas, Adani spokesman Ameet
Desai said on Thursday.
BG India, a unit of the British oil and gas company,
announced in November that it was interested in selling its 65
percent stake in Gujarat Gas, a western India-focused gas
distribution company.
Adani's holding company also plans to sell its real estate
business, which will be taken over by the group's founding
family, Desai said.
The Adani group, led by billionaire Gautam Adani, has grown
rapidly beyond its commodities trading business under Adani
Enterprises over the past decade.
It now includes power producer Adani Power and
private port operator Adani Port and Special Economic Zone
.