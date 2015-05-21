* Port dredging approval key to securing loans
* Adani aims to line up funding by end-2015
* Targets production from Carmichael by end 2017
* Mine faces strong opposition from green groups
(Adds Adani Australia CEO comments)
By Sonali Paul
MELBOURNE, May 21 India's Adani Mining
has signed up buyers for around 70 percent of the coal it plans
to produce from a huge mine in Australia, putting it a step
closer to being able to seal funding for the A$10 billion ($7.9
billion) project, its local head said on Thursday.
The key hurdle Adani needs to clear to secure loans for the
Carmichael mine, rail and port project is dredging approval to
expand its Abbot Point port. Australia's environment minister is
expected to rule on that in the second half of this year.
"We have signed contracts for most of the production," Adani
Australia CEO Jeyakumar told Reuters. "Financial close is tied
to dredging approval."
The mine in the untapped Galilee Basin in the state of
Queensland is due to produce 40 million tonnes a year in its
first phase, with Adani aiming to secure funding by the end of
this year and start production in late 2017.
Green groups are fighting the Carmichael project
in every forum possible, targeting banks not to provide loans
and urging UNESCO to put the Great Barrier Reef on the in-danger
list, citing potential damage to the reef from port dredging,
coal shipping, and climate change stoked by coal from the mine.
One group, called Coast and Country, has urged the Land
Court in Queensland to recommend that the state government
should not grant Adani a mining lease, arguing that the mine
will not be viable, will not create as many jobs as the
government believes, and will damage the environment.
The Land Court's ruling, expected later this year, would not
be binding on the state government, which wants Adani's project
to go ahead to help boost the state economy as it has been hit
by a slump in the coal industry.
Analysts say the project would only be profitable if energy
coal prices were trading above $100 a tonne, well above current
prices around $60. But Adani is ploughing ahead, given it has
customers in India, including its own power plants, and
customers in South Korea and China.
Adani may be able to tap into a A$5 billion infrastructure
loan facility the Australian government recently announced in
its 2015 budget, but Janakaraj said no talks have been held on
that.
Australia's minister for industry and science, Ian
Macfarlane, said this week he was confident Adani would build
the Carmichael mine because India was looking for a stable
supplier of coal for 30 years.
"I expect the Adani project to go ahead," Macfarlane told
reporters on the sidelines of an oil and gas conference.
($1 = 1.2644 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Richard Pullin and
Michael Perry)