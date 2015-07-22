HONG KONG (IFR) - Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone is marketing a five-year U.S. dollar bond to yield around 210bp over U.S. Treasuries.

India's largest private developer and operator of ports and related infrastructure has mandated Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays, Citigroup and Emirates NBD Capital as joint bookrunners and lead managers for the US benchmark debut.

SBI Capital Markets is joint lead manager.

Those 144A/Reg S bonds are expected to be rated Baa3/BBB-/BBB-.

