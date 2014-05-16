NEW DELHI May 16 Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, part of Indian conglomerate Adani Group, has bought the Dhamra Port Company Ltd from Tata Steel Ltd & L&T Infrastructure Development Projects Ltd in a deal worth 55 billion rupees ($930 million) including debt, the companies said on Friday.

Dhamra, based in the east Indian state of Odisha, will add to Adani's existing port assets in India.

The port handled 14.3 million tonnes in 2014 and has environmental clearance for the development of 12 additional berths to add to its existing two, Adani said.

($1 = 59.1450 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Tommy Wilkes; Editing by Sunil Nair)