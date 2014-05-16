NEW DELHI May 16 Adani Ports and Special
Economic Zone, part of Indian conglomerate Adani
Group, has bought the Dhamra Port Company Ltd from Tata Steel
Ltd & L&T Infrastructure Development Projects Ltd in a deal
worth 55 billion rupees ($930 million) including debt, the
companies said on Friday.
Dhamra, based in the east Indian state of Odisha, will add
to Adani's existing port assets in India.
The port handled 14.3 million tonnes in 2014 and has
environmental clearance for the development of 12 additional
berths to add to its existing two, Adani said.
($1 = 59.1450 Indian rupees)
