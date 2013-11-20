Reuters Market Eye - Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSE.NS) shares gain 3 percent after domestic rating agency ICRA upgraded the long-term debt rating of the company's joint venture Adani Petronet (Dahej) Port Pvt Ltd to "BBB-plus" from "BBB," citing a "strong" ramp-up in cargo volumes this fiscal year.

ICRA says the joint venture continues to benefit from mechanisation and adequate back-up facility.

"The positive outlook factors in ICRA`s expectation that the company's cargo volumes would continue to show healthy growth in the near term notwithstanding weak macro-economic environment, because of its competitive position," ICRA said.

(By Abhishek Vishnoi)