BRIEF-Cadila Healthcare says Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod for Mesalamine delayed-release tablets
* Says Zydus Cadila gets USFDA final approval for Mesalamine delayed-release tablets USP, 1.2 g.
MELBOURNE, July 2 India's Adani Enterprises and Australian rail operator QR National plan to work together to study building a $6 billion rail line from Adani's Queensland coal project to the Pacific Ocean, the two companies said on Monday.
Both companies won approval from the Queensland state government for separate rail routes last month, and have now agreed to run a feasibility study looking at infrastructure to handle 60-80 million tonnes a year from Adani's Carmichael mine.
The rail line is key to Adani's $10 billion coal project in the Galilee Basin, an untapped region where five major mines, including a project run by rival Indian firm GVK Power & Infrastructure, could produce more than 200 million tonnes a coal a year. (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Ed Davies)
