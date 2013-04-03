MUMBAI, April 3 Shares in Adani Power Ltd gained as much as 10.3 percent on Wednesday after a newspaper reported regulators would allow the power utility company to raise tariffs for electricity provided from its plant in Mundra in the state of Gujarat.

Mint reported the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) would allow Adani Power "compensatory" tariffs for electricity from its Indian plant.

An external spokeswoman for Adani Power declined to comment. CERC was not immediately reachable.

Adani Power shares were up 9 percent as of 0413 GMT. (Reporting by Rafael Nam and Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)