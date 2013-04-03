MUMBAI, April 3 Shares in Adani Power Ltd
gained as much as 10.3 percent on Wednesday after a
newspaper reported regulators would allow the power utility
company to raise tariffs for electricity provided from its plant
in Mundra in the state of Gujarat.
Mint reported the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission
(CERC) would allow Adani Power "compensatory" tariffs for
electricity from its Indian plant.
An external spokeswoman for Adani Power declined to comment.
CERC was not immediately reachable.
Adani Power shares were up 9 percent as of 0413 GMT.
(Reporting by Rafael Nam and Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)