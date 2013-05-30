UPDATE 3-Infosys to return $2 bln to shareholders, appoints co-chairman
* CEO: $20 bln revenue target by 2020 "incredibly difficult thing" (Adds CEO comment on revenue target)
May 30 The founders of India's Adani Enterprises Ltd, a trading firm, have set the floor price at 227 rupees per share to sell about 16 million shares on Thursday to meet the market regulator's directive on minimum public shareholding.
According to the new rules, founders of listed Indian companies cannot own more than 75 percent of the listed entity. The deadline is June-end.
Adani Enterprises shares closed at 219.55 rupees on Wednesday. (Reporting By Harichandan Arakali in BANGALORE; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 03.50/06.00 03.00/04.50 00.50/01.50 03.97% 04.26% 02.84% (Apr 12) 1000 03.00/06.00 00.50/01.50 02.50/04.50 03.39% 02.82% 03.53% -----------------------------------