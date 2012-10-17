SINGAPORE, Oct 17 (Basis Point) - SBI Capital Markets has closed a US$55m 14.5-year financing for Adani Power Maharashtra Ltd, a special purpose vehicle of Adani Power Ltd.

Funds from the external commercial borrowing replace an undrawn portion of a rupee loan raised last year.

In July 2011, the borrower raised a dual-tranche loan of Rs50.32bn (US$953m) provided by 10 Indian banks for a 1,320MW Phase III plant with a project cost of Rs62.9bn. Construction started on 1 January 2010, targeted to end on 1 July 2013. (Reporting by Manju Dalal; Editing by Gavin Stafford)