JAKARTA Nov 21 PT Adaro Energy Tbk , Indonesia's second biggest coal miner, sees revenues in 2012 growing 8-10 percent on coal production of 52-53 million tonnes, said its chief executive Garibaldi Thohir on Monday.

The firm's first half 2011 revenue rose 35 percent to $1.8 billion.

Thohir told Reuters in an interview this month that output next year was seen at 53-55 million tonnes, up from 46-48 million tonnes this year. (Reporting by Fathiya Dahrul; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)