May 30 () - PT Adaro Energy, Indonesia's No.2 coal
miner, said on Wednesday it had agreed to provide a loan worth
up to $500 million that can be converted into a controlling
stake in low-grade coal miner PT Bhakti Energi Persada.
Adaro will get a 51 percent stake in Bhakti if it exercises
the option over the next three years and has another option to
increase the stake further, the company said in a statement
published via the Indonesia stock exchange website.
Bhakti was valued at $854.3 million when the transaction was
signed, it said.
Bhakti, based in Indonesia's East Kalimantan province, has
total coal reserves of an estimated 5.7 billion tonnes and is
controlled by Benny Subianto and Teddy Rachmat, who also own
shares in Adaro.
Bhakti's reserves have an average calorific value of 5,300
and gross-as-received (GAR) of 3,400 to 3,500.