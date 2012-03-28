JAKARTA, March 28 Adaro Energy, Indonesia's second-biggest coal miner, posted on Wednesday a 241 percent jump in fourth-quarter net profit, helped by higher coal selling prices.

Adaro's fourth-quarter net profit was $176.05 million, compared with $51.62 million in the same period a year earlier, Reuters calculations showed, based on published full-year and nine-month results.

Adaro reported a full year 2011 net profit of $552.1 million, above analysts' expectations of $512.2 million. It compared with a net profit of $246.9 million in the previous year.

Analysts forecast Adaro's 2012 net profit at $647 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Adaro, which has a market capitalisation of about $6.6 billion, owns a 25 percent stake in the Maruwai coking coal project that has seven concessions with resources of 774 million tonnes of metallurgical coal.

Shares in Adaro were up 1.1 percent ahead of the results. It fell more than 30 percent in 2011 to underperform a Jakarta index which rose around 3.2 percent in the same period. (Reporting by Fathiya Dahrul; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)