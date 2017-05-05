YOKOHAMA May 5 A shift towards protectionism
poses downside risks to global growth, finance ministers and
central bankers from major Asian economies warned on Friday.
Policymakers from Japan, China, South Korea and ASEAN member
states issued the warning in a statement after a summit on the
sidelines of an Asian Development Bank meeting.
"The sources of uncertainties include an inward shift in
policies, including toward protectionism, and
sharper-than-expected financial tightening," the officials said
in the joint statement.
Asian policymakers are committed to supporting open
multilateral trade and investment, they added.
