YOKOHAMA, Japan May 6 Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Saturday that he discussed with his Chinese counterpart, Finance Minister Xiao Jie, economic and financial cooperation and that they reaffirmed the importance of such cooperation.

Aso told reporters the two sides agreed to hold their next bilateral finance talks next year in China. (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chris Gallagher)