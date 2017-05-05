YOKOHAMA, Japan May 5 Policymakers from the
Philippines dismissed concerns on Friday that U.S. Federal
Reserve interest rate hikes could disrupt the Asian economy by
triggering capital outflows.
"We are better prepared than at any other time for external
events, such as Fed rate hikes," Philippine Finance Secretary
Carlos Dominguez said after a meeting of policymakers from ASEAN
countries, Japan, China and South Korea.
Diwa Guinigundo, the deputy governor at the Philippine
central bank, also said ASEAN countries have adequate buffers
because their foreign exchange reserves are high and economic
growth is strong.
