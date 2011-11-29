HONG KONG Nov 29 Emerging Asian local currency bond markets have been largely robust but the region's outlook remains cloudy because of a deepening eurozone crisis and uncertain global recovery prospects, a report from the Asian Development Bank said.

The bank said the risks to the region's outlook "are significantly tilted to the downside", emanating from potential spillover from Europe that impairs demand and investment, growing volatility in global markets and a flight to low-risk investments, a reduced growth outlook for Asia in 2012, and moderately high inflation in some markets.

As a result, bond sales have faltered.

While local currency bond issuance in emerging east Asia totaled $829 billion in the September quarter, representing a 7.6 percent rise on a quarterly basis, it fell by nearly a fifth compared with the corresponding quarter in 2010.

The bank defines Emerging East Asia as a bloc comprising of China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, South Korea, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

In a report released on Tuesday, the ADB said the global outlook facing emerging East Asia had deteriorated significantly in recent months, with weaker growth expected in Europe and an uncertain pace of recovery in the United States.

Still, total bonds outstanding in emerging East Asia's local currency bond market rose 5.5 percent on a year-on-year basis to $5.5 trillion at the end of the September quarter, fueled by strong growth in corporate bonds, it said.

"This slowdown, exacerbated by ongoing sovereign debt issues in the eurozone, is heightening risk aversion and generating volatility in financial markets," it said.

The ADB said bonds issued by provinces and other local governments may emerge as a new asset class over the coming year, especially after Thailand took steps to permit the issuance of bonds by its government and China approved bond sales by some provincial and municipal governments.

Earlier this month, Shanghai became the first local government in China to sell bonds directly to investors. (Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee; Editing by Chris Lewis)