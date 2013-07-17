(Corrects Nakao's first name to Takehiko, not Takehiro, in 1st
paragraph)
TOKYO, July 17 China's economic slowdown is
likely to weigh on Southeast Asian economies but is unlikely to
lead to a steep downturn in the region's growth, Asian
Development Bank President Takehiko Nakao said on Wednesday.
"Chinese exports are making a clear slowdown and may not
sustain the momentum seen in the past," Nakao, Japan's former
top currency diplomat, said at a news conference in Tokyo.
Nakao said he saw no serious short-term risks to China's
economy, adding that the country's challenges were more about
achieving sustainable, balanced growth driven by personal
consumption.
"Risks remain on whether China can strike a balance between
consumption and investment, and if it can smoothly achieve
reforms in its financial and currency systems as well as its
state-owned companies," he said.
On Tuesday the ADB cut its growth forecasts for developing
Asia this year and the next as a softer outlook for China, the
world's second-largest economy, meant subdued economic activity
elsewhere in the region.
(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Shinichi Saoshiro)