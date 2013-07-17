By Leika Kihara
TOKYO, July 17 China's economic slowdown is
likely to weigh on Southeast Asian economies but is unlikely to
lead to a steep downturn in the region's growth, the president
of the Asian Development Bank said on Wednesday.
"Chinese exports are making a clear slowdown and may not
sustain the momentum seen in the past," Takehiko Nakao, Japan's
former top currency diplomat, said at a news conference in
Tokyo.
Nakao said he saw no serious short-term risks to China's
economy, adding that the country's challenges were more about
achieving sustainable, balanced growth driven by personal
consumption.
China's current economic growth was too reliant on capital
expenditure, so the key is whether overall growth would be
supported more by strength in personal consumption, he added.
"The challenge is whether China can make a smooth transition
in the medium- to long-term," he said.
"Risks remain on whether China can strike a balance between
consumption and investment, and if it can smoothly achieve
reforms in its financial and currency systems as well as its
state-owned companies," Nakao said.
On Tuesday the ADB cut its growth forecasts for developing
Asia this year and the next as a softer outlook for China, the
world's second-largest economy, meant subdued economic activity
elsewhere in the region.
China's annual GDP growth slowed to 7.5 percent in April to
June - the ninth quarter in the last 10 that expansion has
weakened - putting pressure on Beijing to quicken reforms rather
than slow them to take up the economic slack.