MANILA, Sept 25 The Asian Development Bank said
on Friday it will double to $6 billion a year by 2020 its
financing of projects to help Asia-Pacific countries mitigate
the impact of climate change.
"Nowhere is tackling climate change more critical than in
Asia and the Pacific, where rising sea levels, melting glaciers,
and weather extremes like floods and droughts are damaging
livelihoods and taking far too many lives," ADB President
Takehiko Nakao said in a statement.
Out of the $6 billion, $4 billion will be dedicated to
mitigation through scaling up support for renewable energy,
energy efficiency and sustainable transport, as well as for
building smart cities.
The rest will be for adaptation through more resilient
infrastructure, climate-smart agriculture, and better
preparation for climate-related disasters, the Manila-based
lender said.
