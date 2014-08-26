NEW DELHI Aug 26 The Asian Development Bank has raised $50 million through offshore, Indian rupee-linked, the lender said in a statement on Tuesday.

The rupee-denominated bonds would be settled in US dollars and would mature in August 2016, the statement said.

The bonds were sold as part of the Manila-based lender's $500 million offshore rupee-linked bond programme, which aims to deepen India's capital markets, it added.