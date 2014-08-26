US STOCKS-S&P 500 edges lower ahead of French election
* Dow up 0.05 pct, S&P 500 down 0.14 pct, Nasdaq down 0.08 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
NEW DELHI Aug 26 The Asian Development Bank has raised $50 million through offshore, Indian rupee-linked, the lender said in a statement on Tuesday.
The rupee-denominated bonds would be settled in US dollars and would mature in August 2016, the statement said.
The bonds were sold as part of the Manila-based lender's $500 million offshore rupee-linked bond programme, which aims to deepen India's capital markets, it added. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; editing by Malini Menon)
* Dow up 0.05 pct, S&P 500 down 0.14 pct, Nasdaq down 0.08 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
* Mattel among top drags on Nasdaq after bigger-than-expected loss