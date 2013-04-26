(Corrects day in first paragraph to Friday)

MANILA, April 26 The Asian Development Bank (ADB) said on Friday its board of governors unanimously elected Takehiko Nakao, Japan's top currency official, to head the bank, after its former president resigned to become governor of the Bank of Japan.

Nakao, 57, will be tapping into his experience as Japan's former vice finance minister for international affairs as he faces the task of helping developing Asia tackle strong capital flows coming from easier monetary policy in advanced economies that may result in disruptive asset bubbles.

"His extensive experience in international finance and development and broad and deep knowledge of the Asian region will serve ADB well in pursuing its vision of an Asia-Pacific region free of poverty," P. Chidambaram, chairman of the ADB Board of Governors and finance minister of India, said in a statement released by the Manila-based development lender.

Nakao was the only nominee for the position vacated by Haruhiko Kuroda, who resigned in March to become governor of Japan's central bank. Shortly after he assumed office, Kuroda led the radical overhaul of the BOJ's monetary policy that stunned global financial markets, focusing on expanding the monetary base to meet its inflation target in two years.

Nakao, who has held senior positions in Japan's Ministry of Finance in a career spanning more than three decades, will serve Kuroda's unexpired term which ends on Nov. 23, 2016. He holds an economics degree from the University of Tokyo and a master of business administration from the University of California, Berkeley.

He has represented Japan at the Group of Seven and Group of 20 meetings of economic powers in the last year and oversaw Japan's currency market intervention several times in 2011 to stem the yen's rise.

"I would like to express my sincere gratitude to all the member countries that extended support to Mr. Nakao's candidacy," Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said in a statement.

Japan has dominated the helm of the multilateral lender since its inception in 1966, sharing the status of largest shareholder with the United States.

Several emerging economies, emboldened by their rising clout and rapid growth, have begun questioning the tradition of advanced economies taking the top posts at global financial institutions, although Americans have managed to remain in charge at the World Bank and Europeans at the International Monetary Fund.

