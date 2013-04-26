(Corrects day in first paragraph to Friday)
MANILA, April 26 The Asian Development Bank
(ADB) said on Friday its board of governors unanimously elected
Takehiko Nakao, Japan's top currency official, to head the bank,
after its former president resigned to become governor of the
Bank of Japan.
Nakao, 57, will be tapping into his experience as Japan's
former vice finance minister for international affairs as he
faces the task of helping developing Asia tackle strong capital
flows coming from easier monetary policy in advanced economies
that may result in disruptive asset bubbles.
"His extensive experience in international finance and
development and broad and deep knowledge of the Asian region
will serve ADB well in pursuing its vision of an Asia-Pacific
region free of poverty," P. Chidambaram, chairman of the ADB
Board of Governors and finance minister of India, said in a
statement released by the Manila-based development lender.
Nakao was the only nominee for the position vacated by
Haruhiko Kuroda, who resigned in March to become governor of
Japan's central bank. Shortly after he assumed office, Kuroda
led the radical overhaul of the BOJ's monetary policy that
stunned global financial markets, focusing on expanding the
monetary base to meet its inflation target in two years.
Nakao, who has held senior positions in Japan's Ministry of
Finance in a career spanning more than three decades, will serve
Kuroda's unexpired term which ends on Nov. 23, 2016. He holds an
economics degree from the University of Tokyo and a master of
business administration from the University of California,
Berkeley.
He has represented Japan at the Group of Seven and Group of
20 meetings of economic powers in the last year and oversaw
Japan's currency market intervention several times in 2011 to
stem the yen's rise.
"I would like to express my sincere gratitude to all the
member countries that extended support to Mr. Nakao's
candidacy," Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said in a
statement.
Japan has dominated the helm of the multilateral lender
since its inception in 1966, sharing the status of largest
shareholder with the United States.
Several emerging economies, emboldened by their rising clout
and rapid growth, have begun questioning the tradition of
advanced economies taking the top posts at global financial
institutions, although Americans have managed to remain in
charge at the World Bank and Europeans at the International
Monetary Fund.
(Reporting by Rosemarie Francisco; Editing by Matt Driskill)