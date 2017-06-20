June 20 Adobe Systems Inc reported a
26.7 percent jump in revenue, the 13th straight quarter of
increase, as more customers subscribed to its Creative Cloud
package of software tools, which include Photoshop.
The company's net income rose to $374.4 million, or 75 cents
per share, in the second quarter ended June 2, from $244.1
million, or 48 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $1.77 billion from $1.40 billion, the
company said on Tuesday.
Adobe has been benefiting from a shift to cloud-based
subscription services, which have a more predictable revenue
stream as opposed to revenue earned through the sale of
packaged-licensed software.
