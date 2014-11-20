BRIEF-Vector Capital to sell 20-20 Technologies
* Vector Capital announces agreement to sell 20-20 Technologies
Nov 20 ADC African Development Corporation AG :
* Announces sale of its 38.74 pct stake in Resolution Health East Africa Limited to Peter Nduati, CEO and founder of RHEAL, backed by LeapFrog Investments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bitumen Capital Inc - entered into a non-binding letter of intent ( "LOI") relating to a proposed business combination with goliath resources limited