BRIEF-Treasure Q1 operating profit slightly up at $11.8 million
* Q1 OPERATING PROFIT $11.8 MILLION VERSUS $ $11.5 MILLION YEAR AGO
January 29ADC African Development Corporation AG :
* Said on Wednesday ADC African Development Corporation AG had announced that Atlas Mara Beteiligungs AG fixed cash compensation to be paid to minority shareholders in the course of squeeze-out at 9.36 euros ($11) per ADC share
* Atlas Mara informed ADC that cash compensation will be increased by 0.36 euros to 9.72 euros per ordinary share of ADC
($1 = 0.8855 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
FRANKFURT, May 10 Qatar has not asked German financial watchdog Bafin for approval to raise its stake in Deutsche Bank, two financial sources told Reuters on Wednesday.