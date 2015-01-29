January 29ADC African Development Corporation AG :

* Said on Wednesday ADC African Development Corporation AG had announced that Atlas Mara Beteiligungs AG fixed cash compensation to be paid to minority shareholders in the course of squeeze-out at 9.36 euros ($11) per ADC share

* Atlas Mara informed ADC that cash compensation will be increased by 0.36 euros to 9.72 euros per ordinary share of ADC

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 0.8855 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)