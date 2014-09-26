BRIEF-Penns Woods Bancorp Q1 earnings per share $0.56
* Qtrly net interest income $10.3 million versus $10.4 million Source text: (http://bit.ly/2oSaBRx) Further company coverage:
Sept 26ADC African Development Corporation AG :
* Announced on Thursday H1 net profit of 951,000 euros vs 34.8 million euros year ago
* Said profit decline driven by the impact of UBN's limited share price development in H1 2014 compared with H1 2013
* Said segment banking operations BancABC posted profit before tax of 3.6 million euros after consolidation into ADC in H1 2014, down from 8.9 million euros in H1 2013
* Said total assets as at June 30, 2014 reached 1.5 billion euros, up 3 pct from year-end 2013 as result of higher overall deposits which reached 1.1 billion euros at period end
WASHINGTON, April 18 The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday appeared skeptical of widening the scope of who can be subject to a federal law targeting debt collectors' abusive practices by including those who buy debt, sometimes for pennies on the dollar.