DUBAI, April 26 Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank
priced a 310 million Malaysian ringgit ($101.35
million) bond on Thursday, its third such sale in two years, as
the emirate's third-largest lender by market value seeks
diversified funding means.
The five-year deal carries a coupon of 4.30 percent, and
Standard Chartered acted as sole bookrunner, IFR
Markets, a Thomson Reuters unit reported.
ADCB issued its first ringgit bond two years ago. That bond,
maturing in 2015, carried a coupon of 5.2 percent.
Gulf issuers are increasingly targeting options in Malaysia
to diversify funding sources away from dollar financing.
National Bank of Abu Dhabi and Abu Dhabi National
Energy Co have also issued in ringgit in response to
high demand from Malaysian investors looking to gain
international exposure in local currency.
($1 = 3.0587 Malaysian ringgits)
