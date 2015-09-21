(Adds byline)
By Michael Turner and Archana Narayanan
LONDON, Sept 21 (IFR) - Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (A/A+) has
decided not to go ahead with a US dollar-denominated bond that
it began marketing on Monday, as the transaction failed to get
enough traction, according to a deal lead.
"ADCB would like to thank investors for their attention but
has decided not to proceed with a transaction at this time,"
said a statement put out by the leads.
State-owned ADCB opened the order book for the six-year bond
deal at 155bp area over mid-swaps, which was expected to be
benchmark-sized.
Barclays, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, JP Morgan and ING
were running the Reg S transaction.
(Reporting by Michael Turner, Archana Narayanan; editing by
Sudip Roy)