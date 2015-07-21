BRIEF-Modern Land China secures loan facility
* Company to get a term loan facility of a maximum principal amount of US$30 mln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, July 21 Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank on Tuesday posted a 21 percent rise in second-quarter net profit, slightly beating analysts' forecasts.
The fourth largest lender by market value in the United Arab Emirates made a net profit attributable to shareholders of 1.28 billion dirhams ($349 million) in the three months to June 30, compared to 1.06 billion dirhams in the corresponding period of the previous year, it said in a statement.
Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast an average net profit of 1.18 billion dirhams.
For the first half of 2015, ADCB reported a net profit of 2.53 billion dirhams, 26 percent up from the same period of 2014. (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
NICOSIA, May 10 The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development on Wednesday rejected a Russian complaint about the bank's investment freeze, prompting criticism from Moscow that the development bank was a 'tool' of Western foreign policy.