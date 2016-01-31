BRIEF-Rent-A-Center says had held discussions with Engaged Capital to reach resolution - SEC Filing
* Rent-A-Center inc - board, management have held discussions with engaged capital to maintain a constructive dialogue and reach a resolution
DUBAI Jan 31 Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB) on Sunday posted a 16 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit.
The emirate's third largest bank by assets made a net profit attributable to shareholders of 1.19 billion dirhams ($324 million) in the three months to Dec. 31, compared to 1.02 billion dirhams in the corresponding period of the previous year, it said in a bourse statement.
Two analysts polled by Reuters had forecast net profit for the quarter of 986 million dirhams and 1.12 billion dirhams respectively.
The bank also proposed paying a cash dividend of 0.45 dirhams per share for 2015. This is higher than the 0.40 dirhams it paid for 2014.
ADCB made a 2015 net profit of 4.92 billion dirhams, up 22 percent on 2014, it said in a statement. ($1 = 3.6725 UAE dirham) (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)
DAKAR, May 22 Gambian authorities have seized assets including 86 bank accounts and 131 properties linked to former president Yahya Jammeh, an official said on Monday, as an investigation into the veteran ruler's wealth gathers pace.