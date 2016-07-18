BRIEF-Kiwi Property says FY funds from operations increased to NZ$102.8 mln
* FY funds from operations increasing to $102.8 million, up from $91.1 million in prior year
DUBAI, July 18 Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank on Monday beat the average forecast of analysts despite posting a 12.3 percent fall in second-quarter net profit.
The emirate's third-largest bank by assets made a net profit attributable to shareholders of 1.13 billion dirhams ($307.7 million) in the three months to June 30, compared to 1.28 billion dirhams in the same period a year ago.
Four analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a net profit for the quarter of 1.07 billion dirhams. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
* FY funds from operations increasing to $102.8 million, up from $91.1 million in prior year
* Operational changes to the way administrative trading halts are applied