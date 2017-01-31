ABU DHABI Jan 31 Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank on Tuesday posted a 16 percent drop in fourth-quarter profit, in line with analysts' forecasts, as impairments for doubtful loans weighed on its bottom line.

The emirate's second-largest bank by assets made a net profit attributable to shareholders of 1.0 billion dirhams ($272 million) in the three months to Dec. 31, compared to 1.19 billion dirhams in the same period a year ago.

Three analysts polled by Reuters had on average forecast a net profit of 979 million dirhams.

Impairments booked in the fourth quarter totalled 437 million dirhams versus 110 million dirhams a year earlier.

ADCB's board proposed a cash dividend of 40 percent for 2016 compared to 45 percent in 2015. (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Editing by Andrew Torchia)