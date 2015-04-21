DUBAI, April 21 Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank posted a 31 percent increase in first-quarter net profit on Tuesday, beating analysts' forecasts.

The fourth-largest lender by market value in the United Arab Emirates made a net profit attributable to equity shareholders of 1.25 billion dirhams ($340.3 million) in the three months ending March 31, versus 953 million dirhams in the corresponding period of 2014, it said in a statement.

Five analysts polled by Reuters forecast an average net profit for the quarter of 1.08 billion dirhams. ($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirham) (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)