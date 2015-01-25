UPDATE 1-Loose monetary policy raises risk of new financial crisis -Schaeuble
* Urges timely exit from loose monetary policy (Adds quotes, background)
DUBAI Jan 25 Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank recorded a 28.9 percent jump in fourth-quarter net profit on Sunday, according to Reuters calculations, beating analyst forecasts as it also proposed a higher dividend for 2014.
The fourth-largest lender by assets in the United Arab Emirates made a net profit of 1.02 billion dirhams ($277.7 million) in the three months ending Dec. 31 versus 793.1 million dirhams in the corresponding period of 2013.
ADCB did not provide a breakdown of its fourth quarter earnings, so Reuters used the bank's full-year results statement to calculate its quarterly profit.
Three analysts polled by Reuters on average forecast ADCB would make a quarterly profit of 920.7 million dirhams.
ADCB made a 2014 net profit of 4.05 billion dirhams, up 20 percent on 2013, it said in a statement.
The bank also proposed paying a cash dividend of 0.4 dirhams per share for 2014. This is higher than the 0.3 dirhams it paid for 2013, according to Thomson Reuters data.
($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Matt Smith)
SAO PAULO, May 2 U.S. regional jet operator Republic Airways Holdings Inc, the biggest operator of commercial aircraft made by Embraer SA, will expand its fleet this year through leasing arrangements, Embraer's Chief Financial Officer Jose Filippo said on Tuesday.