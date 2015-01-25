* ADCB Q4 profit 1.02 bln dhs vs 879 mln dhs - statement

* Cash dividend 0.4 dhs/share for 2014 (0.3 dhs for 2013) (Changes dateline, adds detail, context)

ABU DHABI Jan 25 Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank reported a 16 percent jump in fourth-quarter net profit on Sunday, beating analysts forecasts as it also proposed a higher dividend for 2014.

Banks in the United Arab Emirates have enjoyed a strong reporting period so far, with lenders recording higher profits on the back of robust local economic conditions.

The fourth-largest lender by assets in the Gulf state made a net profit of 1.02 billion dirhams ($278 million) in the three months ending Dec. 31, versus 879 million dirhams in the corresponding period of 2013, it said in a statement.

Reuters had earlier calculated the same net profit figure using the bank's full-year financial statements, but used a different figure for the final three months of 2013 which included minority interests, and presented a larger profit growth of 28.9 percent.

Three analysts polled by Reuters on average forecast ADCB would make a quarterly profit of 920.7 million dirhams.

Its earnings growth was driven by a 17 percent rise in income from fees and commission to 493 million dirhams, as well as a 22 percent decline in provisioning to 154 million dirhams.

Banks in the UAE have been focusing on fee income growth as intense competition in the lending market has driven down profitability, while the buoyant local economy has helped improve asset quality after problems with debt at sovereign-linked companies and a local property market crash at the turn of the decade.

Total loans grew 7 percent in 2014 to reach 140.5 billion dirhams, while deposits advanced 9 percent to 126.0 billion dirhams over the same period, the statement added.

ADCB made a 2014 net profit of 4.05 billion dirhams, up 20 percent on 2013, it said in a statement.

The strong growth came without the boost received in 2013 from gains on hedges and funds consolidation, making the performance more impressive, Chief Executive Ala'a Eraiqat said.

The bank also proposed paying a cash dividend of 0.4 dirhams per share for 2014. This is higher than the 0.3 dirhams it paid for 2013, according to Thomson Reuters data.

($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams) (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Editing by David French and Raissa Kasolowsky)