* Q3 net profit 1.2 bln dhs, up 18.3 pct - statement

* Driven by higher interest income and fewer provisions

* First major UAE bank to report earnings

* Deposits dip marginally on June figures (Adds detail, context)

ABU DHABI, Oct 18 Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB) on Sunday posted an 18.3 percent rise in third-quarter net profit, broadly in line with analysts' forecasts, helped by higher interest income and lower impairments.

The fourth-largest lender by assets in the United Arab Emirates made a net profit attributable to shareholders of 1.2 billion dirhams ($326.7 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, compared with 1.017 billion dirhams in the corresponding period of the previous year, it said in a bourse statement.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast an average net profit for the period of 1.19 billion dirhams.

ADCB is the first major UAE bank to report earnings in a quarter where analysts had expected lenders to be showing the first signs of a tightening in liquidity, as local governments have less cash to put on deposit due to lower oil prices.

Its earnings were boosted by an 10 percent year on year gain in net interest income, made from traditional banking operations, which rose to 1.545 billion dirhams. A two-thirds decline in the amount of cash set aside for bad loans, to 66 million dirhams in the quarter, also helped.

The bank's net interest margin, the amount it makes on lending versus the initial cost of getting the cash in, was 3.37 percent in the first nine months of 2015, up from 3.28 percent in the corresponding period of last year.

Deepak Khullar, group chief financial officer, noted in the statement that the bank saw decent growth in its loan book -- total lending at the end of September was 7 percent higher than the start of the year at 150.7 billion dirhams -- despite intense competition for market share.

Deposits stood at 130 billion dirhams at the end of September, the statement said, marginally down on the 132 billion dirhams which the bank had on June 30.

Last month, ADCB decided not to go ahead with a dollar-denominated bond as the transaction failed to get enough traction, according to a deal lead.

Its shares didn't trade on Sunday ahead of the results disclosure.

($1 = 3.6729 UAE dirham) (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Editing by David French and Mark Potter)