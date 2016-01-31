* ADCB Q4 profit 1.19 bln dhs vs 1.02 bln dhs yr ago -statement

ABU DHABI, Jan 31 Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB) reported a 16 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit on Sunday, aided by higher revenue and lower impairments.

The earnings continued a mixed fourth-quarter results season for UAE banks, with Emirates NBD and Dubai Islamic Bank reporting bumper profit growth but National Bank of Abu Dhabi, Mashreq and Union National Bank recording profit slumps.

ADCB, the emirate's third-largest bank by assets, made a net profit attributable to shareholders of 1.19 billion dirhams ($324 million) in the three months to Dec. 31, compared with 1.02 billion dirhams in the corresponding period of the previous year, it said in a bourse statement.

Two analysts polled by Reuters had forecast net profit for the quarter of 986 million dirhams and 1.12 billion dirhams respectively.

The earnings were boosted by a 7 percent year-on-year increase in quarterly operating income to 2.01 billion dirhams, while the amount the bank set aside to cover bad loans was 28 percent lower than the fourth quarter of 2014 at 110 million dirhams.

Naveed Ahmed, senior manager at Global Investment House, said he was positive on the results, noting the "massive drop in its provisions due to improvement in asset quality".

ADCB made a 2015 net profit of 4.92 billion dirhams, up 22 percent on 2014, it said in the statement.

Total loans at the bank stood at 153.68 billion dirhams on Dec. 31, up 9 percent on the end of the previous year. Customer deposits reached 143.53 billion dirhams, up 14 percent.

The bank also proposed a cash dividend of 0.45 dirhams per share for 2015, against the 0.40 dirhams it paid for 2014. ($1 = 3.6725 UAE dirham) (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Editing by David Goodman)