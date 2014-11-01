ABU DHABI Nov 1 Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank
will open a representative office in Singapore this
year as part of its plans to expand in southeast Asia, the bank
said on Saturday.
The fourth-largest lender in the United Arab Emirates by
assets has obtained approval for the office from the Monetary
Authority of Singapore, it said. ADCB launched a representative
office in London five months ago, and has two branches in India.
Several other UAE banks are also expanding in Asia as trade
and investment flows with the region increase. National Bank of
Abu Dhabi is developing operations in cities including
Singapore, Hong Kong and Mumbai, while First Gulf Bank
plans to open a representative office in China and Abu Dhabi
Islamic Bank has said it is looking at possible
acquisitions in southeast Asia.
(Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Editing by Andrew Torchia)