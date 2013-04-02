JOHANNESBURG, April 2 South African drugmaker Adcock Ingram on Tuesday fired back at a 6.2 billion rand ($675.16 million) bid from conglomerate Bidvest, saying the offer lacked detail and calling its timing "opportunistic".

"The Independent Board recognises that the timing of Bidvest's approach appears to be opportunistic," Adcock Ingram chairman Khotso Mokhele said in statement.

Bidvest has bid for 60 percent of the company. ($1 = 9.1830 South African rand) (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; editing by David Dolan)