BRIEF-Zhejiang Jolly Pharmaceutical unit to invest 30 mln yuan to jointly set up industry buyout fund
* Says its wholly owned subsidiary plans to invest 30 million yuan to jointly set up a health industry buyout fund with partner
JOHANNESBURG Jan 16 South Africa's Bidvest Group said on Thursday it will close its offer for a stake in drugmaker Adcock Ingram early next month, in what could be an attempt to speed up a takeover battle that has been waylaid by delays.
Bidvest, a conglomerate that spans shipping to auto sales, is attempting to thwart a takeover of Adcock by Chilean firm CFR Pharmaceuticals.
CFR has bid 12.8 billion rand ($1.2 billion) in cash and shares for Adcock, an offer that shareholders were initially due to vote on last year, but which has since been delayed twice and is now expected in mid-February.
"Adcock has been subjected to a protracted period of continuous delays throughout which time the attention of the Adcock board and management has been diverted from optimising the operational performance," Bidvest said in a statement.
"This has been exacerbated by the protracted process relating to the offer by CFR Pharmaceuticals."
Bidvest said its cash offer for 34.5 percent of Adcock will close at 1500 GMT on Feb. 4.
Shares of Adcock were little changed, as were shares of Bidvest. ($1 = 10.8837 South African rand) (Reporting by David Dolan; editing by Ed Stoddard)
* Says its wholly owned subsidiary plans to invest 30 million yuan to jointly set up a health industry buyout fund with partner
April 21 JiangXi Sanxin Medtec Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on April 27 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/uKCksS Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)