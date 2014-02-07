(Adds analyst, CFR CEO Comment)
By David Dolan
JOHANNESBURG Feb 7 Chile's CFR Pharmaceuticals
dropped a $1.2 billion bid for South Africa's Adcock
Ingram on Friday, paving the way for Adcock's largest
shareholder to overhaul the underperforming drugmaker.
CFR's defeat was widely expected after South Africa's
Bidvest Group lifted its Adcock stake to over 34
percent last month, giving it enough to vote down the deal.
Bidvest Chief Executive Brian Joffe has been trying to take
control of Adcock for nearly a year, seeing a chance to turn
around another underperformer and wanting to add its portfolio
of painkillers to his sprawling company that spans shipping to
mop sales.
Joffe has a long track record of snapping up laggards and
turning them around by focusing on cash flow, capital allocation
and shareholder returns.
Adcock has suffered from inefficient distribution and an
over-reliance on its home market. Bidvest has vast freight
operations, which could be used to push Adcock painkillers and
other medicines into the rest of Africa.
"He's now in a position to start exerting his influence,"
said Nic Norman-Smith, chief investment officer at Lentus Asset
Management in Johannesburg, about Joffe.
"He's generally proved that he drives shareholder returns in
the businesses that he's owned."
Adcock and CFR said in a joint statement on Friday that
"there is no prospect" the CFR offer could now be approved by
shareholders owning 75 percent of the company, as required.
It was not immediately clear whether Joffe would look to
raise his stake, although analysts have said he was likely to do
so, given that he had previously bid for a majority stake.
The Bidvest chief executive was not immediately available
for comment.
Last month he said he was looking to have "strategic input"
into the company, but he declined to comment further.
After acquiring a company, Joffe typically leverages
Bidvest's vast customer base and ensures that firms sell to
other group companies. Some group offices are cleaned by his
cleaning unit and furnished by the furniture arm.
POWERHOUSE
After Joffe first tried, and failed, to buy control of
Adcock in March last year, Santiago-based CFR stepped in with
its own offer, looking to build an emerging markets
pharmaceuticals powerhouse by adding Africa to its existing
operations in Latin America and Asia.
But its higher cash-and-shares bid was effectively blocked
when Bidvest raised its stake to 34.5 percent at the end of last
month - following a one-day buying spree that saw a record 39
million Adcock shares changing hands.
CFR Chief Executive Alejandro Weinstein said on Friday
Adcock's recent profit warning made it a less attractive
prospect. Adcock said last month profits for the six months to
end-March were likely to fall by at least 20 percent,
year-on-year.
"CFR is a disciplined buyer with a strategic focus,"
Weinstein said in a statement. "The pharmaceutical industry in
emerging markets is full of opportunities and will continue to
grow at double digit-rates, and we're already focused on
analysing new companies."
The deal had raised concerns that Pretoria was less than
welcoming to foreign takeovers. Weinstein had previously accused
the government pension fund of protectionism for opposing its
offer.
The state-owned Public Investment Corporation (PIC), which
owns more than 20 percent of Adcock and was its top shareholder
before Bidvest raised its stake, had said it did not want to
swap shares in Adcock for those in CFR.
The PIC is also the top shareholder in Bidvest, leading to
some speculation the fund was working with Joffe to thwart CFR,
something Joffe has denied.
Shares in Adcock, which tumbled at the end of January after
the announcement that Bidvest had acquired enough shares to
block CFR, finished flat at 59.93 rand on Friday - well below
Bidvest's cash offer of 70 rand in their one-day buying spree.
CFR's offer had valued Adcock at 74.50 rand.
Shares of Bidvest finished up 1.8 percent at 244 rand, while
CFR shares were down 1.5 percent in Santiago.
($1=11.0078 South African rand)
(Additional reporting by Alexandra Ulmer in Santiago; Editing
by Pravin Char)