Insys to restate some financial statements
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
JOHANNESBURG Aug 15 South African drug maker Adcock Ingram said on Thursday it has received some unsolicited bids from potential suitors, but none of them have trumped a $1.3 billion takeover offer from Chile's CFR Pharmaceuticals
Adcock said it remains in talks with Santiago-based CFR, which last month made a cash and share offer to acquire all of Adcock for 73.51 rand a share, valuing it at 12.9 billion rand ($1.3 billion).
"The independent board has received further unsolicited proposals," Adcock said in a statement.
It added the board had not received any proposal it regards as "being more favourable" than the CFR offer.
CFR has yet to give specifics on its non-binding offer.
Shares in Adcock fell 1 percent to 67.45 rand. CFR's offer price is about 9 percent above the current share price.
South Africa's government pension fund and Adcock's biggest shareholder, the Public Investment Corporation, said late last month it would prefer a local buyer for the company.
($1 = 9.9356 South African rand) (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; editing by David Dolan)
* Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen Inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* MedMira Inc- MedMira's revenue from product sales and related royalties in quarter was $193,576 as compared to $190,118 for same period last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: