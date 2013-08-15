(Adds details, updates shares)

JOHANNESBURG Aug 15 South African drug maker Adcock Ingram said on Thursday it has received some unsolicited bids from potential suitors, but none of them have trumped a $1.3 billion takeover offer from Chile's CFR Pharmaceuticals

Adcock said it remains in talks with Santiago-based CFR, which last month made a cash and share offer to acquire all of Adcock for 73.51 rand a share, valuing it at 12.9 billion rand ($1.3 billion).

"The independent board has received further unsolicited proposals," Adcock said in a statement.

It added the board had not received any proposal it regards as "being more favourable" than the CFR offer.

CFR has yet to give specifics on its non-binding offer.

Shares in Adcock fell 1 percent to 67.45 rand. CFR's offer price is about 9 percent above the current share price.

South Africa's government pension fund and Adcock's biggest shareholder, the Public Investment Corporation, said late last month it would prefer a local buyer for the company.

($1 = 9.9356 South African rand)