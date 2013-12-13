* Improves offer by 1.6 pct to 12.8 bln rand
* Adcock s'holders to get 74.5 rand/share in cash and shares
* Bid based on a value of 2.334 rand per new CFR share
* CFR says confident of winning PIC approval with new offer
* Adcock shares barely changed, up 0.6 pct at 70.1 rand
By Tiisetso Motsoeneng
JOHANNESBURG, Dec 13 Chile's CFR Pharmaceuticals
has raised its takeover offer for South African
drugmaker Adcock Ingram by 1.6 percent to 12.8 billion
rand ($1.2 billion) in cash and stock, in an attempt to win over
Adcock's top shareholder.
The fate of the rare Chile-South Africa tie-up has been in
doubt after Adcock's largest shareholder, state-owned Public
Investment Corp (PIC), rejected the bid and local firm Bidvest
launched a counter offer.
Bidvest, a sprawling conglomerate whose businesses include
car sales and catering, has offered 4 billion rand in cash for
more than a third of Adcock, South Africa's second-largest
drugmaker.
"We are quite confident that the new offer would satisfy the
requirements of the PIC," CFR Chief Executive Alejandro
Weinstein told reporters on Friday, adding it had not yet
approached PIC with the revised offer.
Santiago-based CFR initially offered 12.6 billion rand in
cash and shares, a bid PIC would have "probably" approved if it
were all in cash, a source familiar with the fund's thinking has
told Reuters.
Under the revised CFR offer, shareholders would receive
74.50 rand worth of cash and shares for each Adcock share, based
on a value of 2.334 rand per new CFR share. That is slightly
higher than the 73.51 rand per share CFR offered last month.
The final ratio of cash to shares will only be determined
after a pending rights issue by CFR.
But shares in Adcock hardly moved on the news of the
sweetened offer. The stock closed up 0.6 percent at 70.15 rand,
at a discount to the value of the bid and reflecting uncertainty
about its fate.
The meeting where Adcock shareholders were to vote on the
CFR offer has been postponed from Dec. 18 and would now be held
no later than Jan. 15, Adcock and CFR said in a statement.
FENDING OFF BIDVEST
The new offer is also aimed at fending off the challenge
from Bidvest, which went to straight to shareholders with a 70
rand per share cash offer earlier this month.
Bidvest has already built up its Adcock stake to about 7
percent, enough to torpedo the deal if PIC - which owns about 19
percent - is still not in favour of the revised offer.
The deal needs backing by shareholders holding 75 percent of
Adcock to go through.
No one at PIC was immediately available to comment.
Adcock shareholders with about a 29 percent stake in the
drugmaker were already in favour of the CFR offer even before
Friday's 1.6 percent sweetener, saying it was the only one with
clear strategic logic and which fairly valued the company.
The tie-up would create an emerging markets pharmaceutical
powerhouse with presence in 23 countries and help Adcock keep up
with local rival Aspen Pharmacare, which has made a
push into overseas markets with a string of deals.
The CFR bid also faces a court action from Bidvest, which
has asked the South African high court to block the deal arguing
it was "unlawful" under South African companies law.
At the heart of the Bidvest lawsuit is the $600 million loan
that CFR needs to fund the deal. Bidvest alleged CFR illegally
used Adcock assets as collateral to secure the loan.
"This speculation by Bidvest has no foundation in fact and
is incorrect," Adcock said in a statement, adding that it would
oppose the court action.
Bidvest founder and Chief Executive Brian Joffe, who has
built a conglomerate with more than $15 billion in revenue by
snapping up underperforming companies, has been trying since
March to increase his influence in Adcock.
But the pharmaceutical industry is unchartered territory for
Joffe, leading some Adcock shareholders to worry that he may not
be the right partner for the company.
($1 = 10.4227 South African rand)
