BRIEF-Banco Popular announces resignation of CEO
* Pedro Larena Landeta to carry out his duties until the board of directors appoints his substitute Source text for Eikon:
JOHANNESBURG Dec 27 South Africa's Foord Asset Management has taken a 15 percent stake in Adcock Ingram , a regulatory filing showed on Friday, likely making it the second-largest shareholder in the hotly contested drugmaker.
Johannesburg-based Adcock is the target of a $1.2 billion cash and share takeover offer from Chile's CFR Pharmaceuticals .
But the future of the deal is uncertain, given opposition from two of Adcock's major shareholders, the state-run Public Investment Corporation and local conglomerate Bidvest Holdings .
The PIC and Bidvest together hold at least 29 percent of Adcock, enough to veto the deal - which requires approval from shareholder holding 75 percent of Adcock - at a vote next month.
Adcock said in a filing on Friday that Cape Town-based Foord Asset Management had acquired 15.02 percent of its shares.
That would likely make the fund Adcock's second-largest shareholder. The PIC owns over 22 percent, while Bidvest has around 7 percent.
Foord had a 3.58 percent stake in Adcock at the end of June, according to Thomson Reuters data. (Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Ed Stoddard)
* Pedro Larena Landeta to carry out his duties until the board of directors appoints his substitute Source text for Eikon:
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW/LONDON, April 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Alfa Bank Kazakhstan's (ABK) Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to 'BB-' from 'B+'. The Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, VRS, NATIONAL RATINGS The upgrade of ABK's IDRs reflects the extended record of good financial performance supported by relatively low funding costs and reasonable asset quality,
NEW YORK, April 3 A top BlackRock strategist on Monday said the world's largest asset manager downgraded European government and corporate bonds to underweight for portfolios due to an improving regional economy and being expensive.